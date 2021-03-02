Pickin’ the WCHA, March 2-3

Well, well, well, another mid-week series in the WCHA, and it is a doozy of a series. The Lake Superior State Lakers and the Bemidji State Beavers clash in a series that has huge playoff implications. Just what you want as the season heads to a close.

Lake Superior State at Bemidji State

Jack: A great series that will do a lot in determining playoff seeding, this one could also be essentially a play-in series for the chance at an at-large bid. Although I don’t know if the most likely result (a split) will help either team. Beavers win 3-1 Tuesday, Lakers win 4-2 Wednesday

Daver: Here we go. What a matchup. This could be a playoff matchup and no one would be surprised if it went the distance. However, I really like what Damon Whitten’s group has done recently, despite the misstep at Michigan Tech, and I think they are well-built for a tough series like this. Lakers sweep, 4-1 Tuesday, 3-2 Wednesday.