Citing health, safety reasons, Michigan-Michigan State game scheduled for March 10 canceled

The Michigan-Michigan State game scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, in East Lansing, Mich., has been canceled upon mutual agreement by both schools.

According to a news release, the decision is based on the health and safety of the student-athletes involved and is directly correlated to the Big Ten conference tournament being moved up four days to March 14-16.

The cancellation of this game allows both programs a similar opportunity for rest and preparation prior to the tournament as all other competing institutions, which all end their regular-season schedules on March 6.