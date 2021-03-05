ECAC Hockey Picks: March 5-6

Last time: 3-1

Overall: 18-21-7

Half of the teams in ECAC Hockey saw their regular seasons come to an abrupt end Thursday, as St. Lawrence announced it was pausing all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols. That means the Saints four remaining games, all against Clarkson, were cancelled and will not be made up before the start of the conference tournament on March 18.

That leaves two teams – Quinnipiac and Colgate – to finish out the regular season this weekend. Clarkson had a chance to surpass Quinnipiac for the Cleary Cup, but the Saints’ cancellation means that the Bobcats will finish the abbreviated regular season as league champions. It’s a blow for the Golden Knights, who could have used those remaining games to bolster their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Colgate is currently is fourth place by points percentage; third-place St. Lawrence has fewer points, but has also played fewer games than the Raiders.

Here are my picks for the Colgate at Quinnipiac games this weekend. Friday’s game starts at 6 p.m., while Saturday’s game is at 4 p.m. I’m going with a Bobcats sweep; Quinnipiac is riding a seven-game unbeaten streak, while Colgate is winless over its last five games.

Friday: Quinnipiac 3, Colgate 1

Saturday: Quinnipiac: 4. Colgate 2