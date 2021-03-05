NCHC picks: March 5

Well, once again I triumphed in our regular season picks race. Last week, Matthew and I were a perfect 5-0. On the year, I am 49-23-6, while Matthew is 46-26-6. We hope you enjoyed following us this season!

Friday, March 5

No. 12 Omaha at No. 1 North Dakota

Candace: North Dakota has been on a roll, and I see no reason that will change this weekend, especially since the Fighting Hawks are at home. North Dakota 3-1

Matthew: Not to take anything away from UNO, but given how UND has played lately against the Mavericks and other foes, it’s hard to go against the Fighting Hawks here. North Dakota 4-1

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth at No. 6 St. Cloud State

Candace: It won’t be a 5-1 blowout, but there is a reason Minnesota Duluth has played in the last three national championship games: the Bulldogs know how to win when things are on the line. Minnesota Duluth 3-1

Matthew: My gut feeling is that St. Cloud’s 5-1 loss in Duluth last time out was a bit of a blip. I’ll take the Huskies here. St. Cloud State 4-2