Boston College gets 24 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in March 15 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 24 first-place votes this week, Boston College remains No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

North Dakota stays No. 2 with 14 first-place votes while Minnesota State is again No. 3 with the remaining two first-place votes.

Minnesota retains the grasp on No. 4, Wisconsin remains No. 5, Massachusetts sits No. 6, swapping spots with Michigan, while St. Cloud State stays No. 8 and Minnesota Duluth is again ninth.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – March 15, 2021

Quinnipiac rounds out the top 10, up two spots in this week’s rankings.

Army West Point is the lone team to enter the poll that was unranked in the March 8 poll, coming in at No. 19 this week.

In addition to the top 20, 10 other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.