Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger review the weekend’s men’s D-I hockey conference playoffs in the Big Ten, Hockey East, NCHC, Atlantic Hockey and WCHA, and ask some questions about the results.

How did the weekend affect the fortunes of teams that lost – in particular Notre Dame, Bowling Green, and Boston University? What about Omaha and Denver? Did Penn State and Providence get boosts? Can Atlantic Hockey get two bids?

Jim and Ed also discuss what might go into the decisions to pick the last three or four teams in the NCAA field.

Subscribe to this podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Sponsor this podcast: https://www.advertisecast.com/USCHOWeekendReview

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.