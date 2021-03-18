Wisconsin State Journal writer and USCHO editor emeritus Todd D. Milewski joins hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger to preview the semifinal and championship rounds in ECAC Hockey, Atlantic Hockey, and the WCHA and the Hockey East finals between UMass Lowell and No. 6 UMass.

They also consider NCAA implications of the four series, including what “eye test” criteria might be used by the committee.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.