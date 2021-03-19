Leading Northeastern into women’s college hockey championship game, Flint tabbed national coach of the year for ’20-21

Northeastern’s Dave Flint has been named the national women’s college hockey coach of the year.

This recognition is the first such honor for Flint, who was the runner-up for this award last year.

Flint is in his 12th season behind the bench for the Huskies and has led Northeastern to its first-ever national championship game.

Flint captured the Hockey East coach of the year for the third straight season and has led the top-ranked Huskies to a 22-1-1 record, including a 3-2 overtime win over No. 5 seed Minnesota Duluth in the NCAA semifinals and a 5-1 win over Robert Morris in the NCAA quarterfinals. The win over RMU led Northeastern to its first-ever women’s Frozen Four.

“Congratulations to all the great coaches that were nominated,” said Flint in a statement. “I am honored and humbled but this award is a testament to my amazing staff and team, without them we don’t achieve the success that we have had this season.”

Under Flint’s guidance, the Huskies lead the nation in goals scored (103), shutouts (10) and scoring margin (+3.50), while also only allowing three power-play goals in 63 chances and scoring a NCAA-best seven shorthanded goals.

Northeastern leads the country with a 22-game unbeaten streak and the Huskies won their fourth consecutive Hockey East championship this season. Flint holds the Hockey East all-time record with a tournament record of 27-8 (.771) and Northeastern has a Hockey East-best seven championship game appearances over the last 11 years.