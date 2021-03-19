Penn State’s Zanon chosen women’s college hockey rookie of the year for ’20-21 after leading all first-year players with 30 points

For her efforts in a phenomenal rookie season, Penn State freshman forward Kiara Zanon has been chosen by the nation’s assistant coaches as the women’s college hockey rookie of the year.

A native of Fairport, N.Y., Zanon led all NCAA first-year players with 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points. In the process, she led Penn State in points and assists and was instrumental in the Nittany Lions’ 16-3-2 season.

She was previously recognized as the CHA rookie of the year and player of the year.

Prior to this honor, Zanon was named one of the ten finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award, given annually to the best player in women’s college hockey. Zanon is the only freshman among this year’s finalists and is the first Penn State player to earn this recognition.

The national women’s rookie of the year is chosen by a vote of the NCAA Division I schools’ assistant coaches, with one vote per staff. The names on the ballot are each conference’s rookie of the year.

The runner-up for this year’s award is Colgate goalie Kayle Osborne.