ECAC Hockey: Picking the championship game

Last time: 1-0

Overall: 20-22-7

Here we go. The abbreviated ECAC Hockey tournament comes to an end today, when top-seeded Quinnipiac hosts No. 3 St. Lawrence at 4 p.m. for the championship game. I’ll keep it simple in this post; here’s a link to a more detailed breakdown of the playoffs. I had the Saints advancing past Colgate, but the Bobcats have been the unquestioned top team in ECAC Hockey all season. St. Lawrence should give them a game, but this is Quinnipiac’s title to lose.

Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 2