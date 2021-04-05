After seven college hockey seasons, Berard resigns post as Holy Cross men’s coach to ‘pursue new opportunities’

Holy Cross coach David Berard has resigned, effective immediately, to pursue new opportunities, according to a news release.

Berard, who took over the program in June 2014, led the Crusaders to an 84-116-34 mark in his tenure.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be the head coach at Holy Cross for the past seven seasons,” Berard said in a statement. “It has been a truly amazing experience, and I want to thank (assistant coaches) Peter Roundy and Max Mobley, as well as past members of the coaching staff, for their professionalism, commitment and loyalty to the program. I would also like to thank (director of athletics) Marcus Blossom and all the administration and staff I have worked with throughout the years for their time, effort and expertise in caring for our players and program.

“Most importantly, I want to thank our current and former players for their trust and belief in our vision, and the pride they showed in representing Holy Cross. Being your coach and building relationships with you is what I will always cherish.”

Under Berard’s tutelage, Holy Cross has achieved well-rounded success, seeing 114 Crusaders named Atlantic Hockey Academic All-Stars and 12 tapped as AHCA All-American Scholars, while 17 have gone on to continue their careers in the professional ranks.

“I’d like to thank David for his seven years of dedication to Holy Cross,” Blossom said. “Coach Berard has been a great teammate during his time here, and, most importantly, he was extremely committed to the academic, athletic and personal development of every student-athlete he recruited and coached. I wish David all the best in his next chapter.”

A national search for the next coach will begin immediately.