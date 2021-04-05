Notre Dame captain Clurman forgoes senior season, heads home to Colorado after signing NHL deal with Avalanche

Notre Dame junior defenseman Nate Clurman has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche, giving up his senior season with the Fighting Irish.

Clurman, a Boulder, Colo., native, was originally selected by Colorado in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

He will report to the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.

Notre Dame’s team captain this past season as a junior, Clurman skated in 27 games in 2020-21, scoring a career-high four goals and adding three assists for seven points.

Clurman played in 103 career games over three seasons, scoring four goals and adding 15 assists for 19 points.