Arizona State all-time leading scorer Walker returning to Sun Devils for fifth college hockey season in 2021-22

According to Red Line Editorial, Arizona State forward Johnny Walker will be back for a fifth season in 2021-22, using the NCAA’s option for 2021 seniors to gain an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

“It was kind of a no-brainer,” he said, adding that 2020-21 felt “pretty empty.”

During the 2020-21 season, the Phoenix native went for four goals and 14 points in 16 games.

Walker broke the program record for most career points Feb. 26 with his 108th, assisting on redshirt junior Chris Grando’s goal in the third period during a 4-1 loss at Michigan.

Overall, Walker has totaled 64 goals and 46 assists for 110 points in 116 games in Tempe.