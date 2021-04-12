UMass caps 2020-21 college hockey season with national title, unanimous No. 1 ranking in final USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Fresh off its first national championship in the school’s hockey history, Massachusetts wraps the 2020-21 season a unanimous No. 1 in the final USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of the season.

The Minutemen, up five spots from the last poll on March 22, received all 40 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

National runner-up St. Cloud State sits No. 2, up five spots as well.

Minnesota Duluth is No. 3, up six spots, while Minnesota State is up one to No. 4, and North Dakota down one to No. 5 this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – April 12, 2021

Boston College falls four to No. 6, Minnesota drops five to No. 7, Wisconsin is down four to No. 8, Michigan falls one to No. 9, and Bemidji State round out the top 10 at No. 10, up four spots.

No new teams enter this week’s final rankings.

In addition, nine other teams received votes in the final poll of the season.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.