Wisconsin junior captain Emberson gives up senior season with Badgers, inks NHL contract with Coyotes

Wisconsin junior defenseman and team captain Ty Emberson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes, forgoing his senior year with the Badgers.

The contract starts with this 2020-21 season, and he will report to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

“Ty had a strong three years here as a player and as a student and he is ready to start his pro hockey career,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said in a statement. “His leadership helped us get to our Big Ten championship and helped us make our return to the NCAA tournament. He will make Wisconsin proud, like he has since he’s been here.”

A third-round pick (73rd overall) by Arizona in the 2018 NHL draft, Emberson captained the Badgers to their first Big Ten regular-season title and first regular-season conference title since 2000. UW posted a 20-10-1 record, its best since the 2013-14 season, and earned a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament, its first since 2014.

“We are very pleased to sign Ty to an entry-level contract,” said Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong. “Ty is a good two-way defenseman who can play in all situations. He is another good prospect for us, and we look forward to monitoring his development.”

Emberson finishes his Badgers career with nine goals and 25 assists and 34 points in 101 games, including four goals and 13 points in 2020-21. He led the Badgers with a plus-15 and ranked 13th in the nation with an average of two blocks per game in 2020-21.