After two seasons at Wisconsin, Holloway leaves Badgers, signs NHL contract with Edmonton

Wisconsin sophomore forward Dylan Holloway signed with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers on Friday, giving up the last two years of his NCAA eligibility.

“Dylan has been a pleasure to coach,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said in a statement. “What he did this year in the second half of the season equals what most people do in a full season. He was a big part of what we accomplished as a team and it will be fun to follow along with his pro career as it progresses. Edmonton is getting a talented and hard-working player and a great kid.”

During the 2020-21 season, Holloway finished fifth in the nation with 35 points on 11 goals and 24 assists. He finishes his UW career with 19 goals and 52 points over 58 games.

The Bragg Creek, Alberta, native served a key role in helping the Badgers to the 2021 Big Ten regular-season championship. He earned individual recognition as one of the top 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award and also earned 2021 Second-Team All-America honors.

Holloway was originally chosen by the Oilers in the first round (14th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.