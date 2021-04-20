Michigan Tech coach Shawhan, ‘committed to excellence in all areas of the program,’ gets three-year contract extension from Huskies

Michigan Tech announced Tuesday that coach Joe Shawhan has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Huskies.

Shawhan was named the 22nd head coach of the Huskies on May 30, 2017 and has gone 74-64-13 since then.

“I am pleased to announce that Coach Shawhan has agreed to continue to lead Michigan Tech hockey,” MTU athletic director Suzanne Sanregret said in a statement. “Joe understands and is passionate about our hockey tradition, cares deeply about our student-athletes and their success on and off the ice, and is committed to excellence in all areas of the program. I look forward to continuing to support him and his vision for Huskies hockey.”

Shawhan originally signed a four-year contract when he was named head coach nearly four years ago. This current contract was agreed upon in January 2021.

“I want to thank Suzanne for her support,” Shawhan said. “Laura and I love this community and the people. It’s home for us. With regards to hockey, what’s most important to me is to be part of something special. Michigan Tech hockey is supported in the Copper Country with passion and enthusiastic expectations to be among the best in the nation. I look forward to continuing the work with our great student-athletes to achieve just that.”

Shawhan was an assistant coach at Tech for three seasons (2014-17) before being hired as the head coach. In his first season, he tied a program record for a first-year Michigan Tech head hockey coach with 22 wins. The Huskies won the Jeff Sauer Trophy as WCHA playoff champions and made their 13th appearance in the NCAA tournament.

The Huskies won the 2017 Ice Breaker Tournament in the program’s first-ever appearance with wins over Union and host Minnesota Duluth. Tech won the 55th annual Great Lakes Invitational in 2019 at Little Caesars Arena after defeating Michigan State and Michigan for the first time in tournament history for the program’s 11th tournament title.