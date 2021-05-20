Penn State’s Phillips, Pilewicz using fifth year of NCAA eligibility to return to Nittany Lions in 2021-22

Penn State senior defensemen Clayton Phillips and Adam Pilewicz will return for a fifth season of college hockey with the Nittany Lions for the 2021-22 season.

“I made the decision after the season ended,” Phillips said to gopsusports.com. “I talked with the coaches, my parents and Pittsburgh (Penguins). I love this place and feel like we have some unfinished business.”

Phillips was selected by the Penguins in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He also played at Minnesota from 2017 to 2019 before transferring to Penn State.

“The end of the year left a sour taste in our mouth,” Pilewicz added. “We felt like we could have done more this year with the team we had.”

During the 2020-21 season, Phillips collected three goals and seven points in 20 games, while Pilewicz was held pointless in 12 games.

Penn State lost 4-3 in overtime to Wisconsin in a Big Ten tournament semifinal back on March 15.