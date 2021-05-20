Craggs returning to Bowling Green in ’21-22 to use fifth year of collegiate hockey eligibility

Bowling Green senior forward Sam Craggs will be returning to the Falcons for the 2021-22 season, using his extra year of eligibility.

Over his four years as a Falcon, Craggs has totaled 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) over 144 games.

During the 2020-21 season, Craggs tallied four goals and eight assists for a total of 12 points. Craggs also scored at least a point in five of the last six games of the season, including three assists in the second WCHA semifinals game against Northern Michigan.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Sam back for a fifth year,” BGSU coach Ty Eigner said in a statement. “Sam has already started training for next year and we believe it will be the best year he has had yet.”

“I’m extremely excited for having the opportunity to play a fifth year as a Falcon,” added Craggs. “Bowling Green is like a second home to me and I can’t wait to be back next year.”

Over his tenure with the Falcons, Craggs has registered six multiple-point outings with a career-high of three points in a game, doing so twice in his career. Of those six, one was also a multiple-goal game while he has had two multiple-assist games, including the three-assist game against Northern Michigan in the WCHA playoffs.