Longtime college hockey assistant coach Lindsay leaves Penn State after 10 seasons for same job at Massachusetts

College hockey coaching veteran Matt Lindsay has joined Massachusetts as an assistant coach.

Lindsay, who replaces Ben Barr after he took the Maine head coaching job, comes to Amherst following 10 seasons at Penn State, where he was an assistant coach under Guy Gadowsky.

“We are very excited to welcome Matt Lindsay to our program,” said Minutemen coach Greg Carvel in a statement. “Matt is one of the most experienced and well-respected assistant coaches in college hockey. He has a long track record of impressive recruiting which has resulted in championship-level teams at Penn State and Princeton. Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and professionalism with him to UMass and is known as one of the hardest working recruiters on the circuit. Beyond all of that, he is a high-quality person and he will add to the culture of our program.”

Prior to his time with the Nittany Lions, Lindsay served as an assistant coach at Princeton from 2007 to 2011.

Lindsay spent the 2006-07 season as an assistant coach at Robert Morris where he served as the team’s video coordinator and aided the squad’s recruiting efforts. He also served as a volunteer assistant coach at Colorado College, where he handled video, pre-scouting and one-ice responsibilities. From 2002-05, Lindsay was an assistant coach at Hobart and coached one season (2001-02) in the same capacity at Utica.

A 2001 graduate of Williams, Lindsay earned the William E. McCormick “Coaches” Award as a senior. The award is presented to a member of the hockey team who best exemplifies leadership, loyalty, a selfless devotion to the team, a youthful delight in the game of hockey and, above all, a strong commitment to community service.