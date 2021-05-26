Reigning Patty Kazmaier Award winner Giguère to join Minnesota Duluth as graduate transfer for 2021-22 season

After four successful seasons at Clarkson, forward Élizabeth Giguère will join the Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team as a graduate transfer for the 2021-22 school year.

Giguère won the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation’s top player in women’s college hockey. A three-time All-American selection, Giguère was the 2020 ECAC Player of the Year. She secured the 2018 NCAA title for the Golden Knights after scoring the game-winning goal, and has compiled a whopping 233 points (99 goals, 134 assists) in 137 games to date.

“Over the past four seasons, Élizabeth has shown herself to be one of the top players in college hockey,” said Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell in a statement. “She is a proven winner, elite goal scorer, and part of a prestigious sorority in women’s hockey as a Patty Kazmaier Award winner. She has also performed extremely well in the classroom and will be an asset to the Labovitz School as a bilingual student. We are thrilled to welcome her to Bulldog Country.”

Giguère leaves the Golden Knights as the program’s all-time leading scorer. During her Kazmaier-winning junior campaign, the second-time First Team CCM/AHCA All-American led the nation with 37 goals over 37 games — seven more goals than any other player at the Division I level and picked up every national and ECAC award available.

As a sophomore in 2018-19, she was a Top-10 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalist, the USCHO.com Player of the Year, and earned a CCM/ACHA First-team All-American nod. Giguère led the country in points with 73 and was the nation’s top playmaker with 47 assists, while having added 26 goals.

During her freshman season, Giguère was named a Second Team All-American and the ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year, nearly doubling the point total of all the other conference freshmen. She shattered the Clarkson freshman scoring mark with 71 points on 27 goals and was the nation’s second-leading playmaker with 44 assists.

The biggest goal of her career came in the final game of her rookie season. Giguère was named to the 2018 Frozen Four All-Tournament Team after she scored the deciding goal at 7:55 of overtime in the 2-1 NCAA championship game to push the Golden Knights over Colgate on March 18, 2018 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.