Bailey named executive director of Colorado College’s Ed Robson Arena

Colin Bailey has been named the executive director of Colorado College’s Ed Robson Arena.

Bailey comes to Colorado College after serving as the assistant athletic director for event management and operations at St. Lawrence.

His responsibilities at SLU included game management for the school’s 35 NCAA intercollegiate athletic programs, oversight of men’s and women’s Division I hockey ESPN+ broadcast operations, coordination and scheduling all facilities and executing necessary building protocols, and managing all maintenance, capital projects and renovation initiatives of the athletic facilities.

“We are excited to bring Colin to the CC community as we prepare to open the doors of our new arena this fall,” said Colorado College VP and director of athletics Lesley Irvine in a statement. “Colin’s skillset is a fantastic match, however, his excitement to help us introduce the new arena to the campus and community set him apart. He understands the importance and potential of the facility and is passionate about the building’s ability to impact in so many ways and his role as a leader in that process.”

Prior to joining the St. Lawrence athletic department, Bailey was the director of athletics operations at Bloomsburg (Pa.) University. He coordinated all competition logistics for the 20 intercollegiate teams and was accountable for all facilities during home athletic events, outside rentals and community engagement activities.

“I am extremely grateful to Lesley Irvine, Scott Lowenberg and the search committee, and excited to join the athletics department at Colorado College,” Bailey said. “Ed Robson Arena will be transformative to CC, the community and serve as one of the premier facilities in all of college hockey. I am truly honored to contribute to the excitement and passion surrounding this arena. I cannot wait to work with local leadership to continue to cultivate and enhance the vision of this facility.”

Bailey, who also has event and facilities experience at Northern Arizona University, the University of Arkansas and North Dakota State University, received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in sports management from West Virginia University.

Ed Robson Arena is scheduled to open this fall in Colorado Springs. It will serve as the new home of the Colorado College hockey program and allow the Tigers to play regular-season games on campus for the first time in the program’s 80-plus year history.