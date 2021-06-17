Northeastern’s veteran bench boss Madigan promoted to Athletic Director; associate head coach Keefe to take the helm for the Huskies

Jim Madigan, who over the last decade had re-elevated Northeastern men’s hockey to a national power, will step aside from his position as head coach to assume the role as Athletic Director for the university. He replaces Jeff Konya, who recently accepted a similar position at San Jose State University.

Jerry Keefe, an assistant to Madigan since 2011, will take over as head coach, according to a report by Andrew Mahoney of the Boston Globe.

Madigan, who played for the Huskies from 1981 through 1985 before serving as an assistant from 1985 through 1993, has a lifelong connection to the Huskies. After leaving the coaching staff in 1993, Madigan held numerous positions within the university’s administration, including in the athletic development office for numerous years.

Since returning to coaching in 2011, Madigan has led Northeastern to Hockey East tournament championships in 2016 and 2019 and NCAA tournaments in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Maybe more importantly to Northeastern alums, Madigan helped the Huskies end a 30-year drought in the Beanpot tournament, winning three straight titles from 2018 through 2020.

Keefe, who joined Madigan’s staff in 2011 and was elevated to associate head coach in 2014, played for Providence from 1996 through 2000. He has also been a member of the coaching staff of the U.S. Under 20 team at the World Junior Championships in 2019 and 2020, capturing the silver medal in 2019.