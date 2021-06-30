Norwich women’s hockey assistant Fitzpatrick steps down, joining staff at Boston University

Norwich women’s hockey assistant coach Mollie Fitzpatrick is stepping down from her post to join the Boston University women’s hockey coaching staff.

Fitzpatrick has served as the assistant coach for the past six seasons, helping lead Norwich to the 2018 national championship under head coach Mark Bolding.

Fitzpatrick has spent 11 of the last 13 years in Northfield, playing women’s hockey and lacrosse from 2008 to 2012 and then serving as an admissions counselor for one year after graduating in May 2012.

“Words cannot express my gratitude for everything Norwich has blessed me with throughout the last 13 years,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “Norwich gave me the opportunity to expect challenges and achieve distinction to grow into the person I am today. I want to thank Coach Mark Bolding for giving me a shot to wear the maroon and gold all those years ago, to my teammates who gave me the best memories I could ever dream of, the staff and faculty for always being present and supportive, and to the Norwich community for letting me know what ‘Norwich Forever’ means.

“Coming back to coach at Norwich was life-changing. I have had the honor to serve some of the best players and more importantly people that have worn the maroon and gold, I am forever indebted to each and every one of them for their devotion to each other, the program, and the University. I want to thank athletic director Tony Mariano for his daily example of dedication to the athletic staff, students, and Norwich community. To Coach Bolding again for giving me a chance to coach, I cannot say how much his presence and support has propelled me to becoming the coach and person I am today. And to Coach Leclerc, I have learned so much in the years since knowing you as a teammate to now coaching together and cannot thank you enough for pushing me to keep growing as a person and coach alongside you the last two years.

“I am excited to take all that that Norwich has given me to Boston University and seeing what this next chapter has in store.”

Fitzpatrick skated in 70 career games, totaling six goals and 13 assists for 19 points splitting time between defense and forward. In her senior season, she established career highs with four goals and five assists for nine points in 22 games played.

She also spent a year at Endicott and the University of New England as an assistant coach.

Fitzpatrick earned her Master’s in Organizational Leadership from Norwich in 2017.