Granted eligibility by NCAA, former OHL player Swankler commits to Bowling Green for 2021-22 season

Bowling Green has received a commitment from Austen Swankler, a forward who last played major junior hockey for the OHL’s Erie Otters during the 2019-20 season.

He did not play during the 2020-21 season.

According to a CCHA news release, Swankler and his family applied directly to the NCAA for eligibility prior to expressing interest to the Falcons.

Swankler, a native of North Huntingdon, Pa., recorded 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 59 games with the Otters.

Prior to his time in the OHL, Swankler skated 59 games in the USHL between the Waterloo Black Hawks and Sioux Falls Stampede.