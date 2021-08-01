Former BCHL, NAHL coach Fortier tabbed new assistant at Maine

Maine has announced the hiring of assistant coach Jason Fortier.

Fortier joins the Black Bears after most recently serving as the head coach of the NAHL’s Odessa Jackalopes.

“Jason has been a winner at every program he has worked with,” said Maine head coach Ben Barr in a statement. “During my time as a young assistant at Union College, Jason was one of the first junior coaches I met. He was always easy to approach, honest, and his players improved significantly under his guidance. He has won championships in multiple junior leagues and will be an integral part of our culture. We are extremely fortunate to add Jason to the Black Bear Hockey family.

“Our student-athletes will benefit tremendously from having him as a mentor.”

Before joining Odessa, Fortier was the general manager and head coach of the BCHL’s Coquitlam Express where the team finished the 2019-20 year 47-9-0 and won the regular-season championship. Fortier’s squad was undefeated heading into the Division Finals before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am excited to get started and thrilled to be a member of the Black Bears program,” said Fortier. “Thanks to Coach Barr for believing in me and allowing me the chance to join his staff. Coach Barr has made an impressive impact in the programs he has been involved in and his track record amongst former players is something that makes this such a great opportunity. I am so proud to be able to coach for the University and thank you to Mr. Ken Ralph and all of the staff that have helped make this possible.”

Fortier has coached numerous players that are currently playing in the NHL. Over the past three seasons, Fortier has placed 44 of his players into Division I college hockey and was named the 2019-20 BCHL Coach of the Year. He has captured an 18U national championship in Canada, several Junior A league titles, and a championship in the QMJHL. In total, Fortier has seven championship rings.