Northeastern brings Jamieson back to alma mater as men’s hockey director of operations

Northeastern announced Tuesday that Mike Jamieson has been hired as the new director of hockey operations.

Jamieson returns to Northeastern after graduating in the class of 2017 following a four-year career as a forward on the hockey team and three seasons playing professional hockey in Germany.

A two-time Hockey East All-Academic team member, Jamieson skated in 72 games for the Huskies, collecting a goal and an assist.

He later spent two seasons with EHC Neuwied 2016 putting up 84 goals with 86 assists in 68 games (2017-19) and Krefeld EV 81 in the German Oberliga, totaling 21 goals and 25 assists in 44 games (2019-20).