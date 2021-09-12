Former Union women’s hockey assistant Colbert hired as new head coach at Hamline

Whitney Colbert has been named the new head coach for the Hamline women’s hockey team, the fifth coach in the program’s history.

Colbert takes over for Natalie Darwitz, who left Hamline earlier this summer to take an assistant coaching position with Minnesota.

“Whitney emerged from the talented pool of candidates as someone who shared a vision for Hamline hockey to sustain success now and in the future,” said Hamline associate VP/athletic director Jason Verdugo in a statement. “We look forward to having her lead the program.”

Colbert arrives to the Pipers following a one-season stint as the head women’s hockey coach at Blake School in Hopkins, Minn.

The Ithaca, N.Y., native was previously the assistant women’s hockey coach at Union for three seasons and began her coaching career at Connecticut College, where she served as an assistant women’s hockey coach during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Colbert’s coaching career also includes the international stage, as she served as the Team China assistant women’s hockey coach at the 2020 IIHF World Championship. She currently serves as a USA Hockey national team evaluator.

During her playing days, Colbert was a four-year member of the Trinity women’s hockey team and led the Bantams to two NESCAC tournament Final Four appearances in 2011 and 2012.

“I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Hamline Community,” said Colbert. “The Hamline women’s hockey program has a great track record of success both athletically and academically. I am honored to help lead this group of strong and talented young women.”

Colbert obtained her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Trinity in 2014, and earned a master’s degree in sports leadership from Northeastern in 2017.