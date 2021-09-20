Hamline graduate, former defenseman Wagner takes helm of Pipers’ men’s hockey team

Shane Wagner was announced Monday as the next Hamline men’s hockey coach.

Wagner takes over for Cory Laylin, who stepped down in August.

The Stillwater, Minn., native spent the previous four seasons with the NAHL’s Minot Minotauros, which included one season as the head coach in 2020-21.

“Shane brings a passion and understanding of not only our men’s hockey program, but also the athletics department and university,” said Hamline assistant athletic director and strength and conditioning coach Chris Hartman in a statement. “Shane’s previous experience as both a coach and administrator prepared him well to lead Hamline men’s hockey now and well into the future.”

Wagner led Minot to 23 victories in his lone season as head coach, which secured them an appearance in the 2020-21 NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs.

Prior to Minot, Wagner spent one season with the NAHL’s Minnesota Magicians as an assistant coach. He got his coaching start with the Hudson Crusaders of the Minnesota Junior Hockey League (MnJHL), where he served as the head coach from 2012 to 2015. Wagner led the Crusaders to a 70-58-10 overall record over his three-season stint.

Wagner was a four-year member of the Hamline men’s hockey team from 2002 to 2006. The defenseman registered 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points over 83 career games with the Pipers. The 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons saw Wagner earn All-MIAC honorable mention. Wagner ranked third on the Pipers in scoring during the 2004-05 season as a defenseman with three goals and 11 assists for 14 points.

Following his collegiate career, Wagner spent six seasons playing professionally with the SPHL’s Jacksonville Barracudas, Twin City Cyclones and Mississippi Surge and ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get started at Hamline,” said Wagner. “The program has meant a lot to myself and my family, and now I get to be apart of its coaching history.”