Minnesota State picked first in 2021-22 CCHA preseason poll; Mavericks’ Smith chosen top player

Minnesota State has been chosen among the CCHA head coaches to win the MacNaughton Cup, which will be awarded to the regular-season champion annually.

The Mavericks captured five first-place votes and totaled 67 of a possible 70 points.

2021-22 CCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Minnesota State – 67 (5)

2. Bemidji State – 63 (1)

3. Michigan Tech – 55 (2)

4. Northern Michigan – 54

5. Bowling Green State – 46

6. Lake Superior State – 45

7. Ferris State – 32

8. St. Thomas – 30

In addition, Minnesota State junior forward Nathan Smith has been selected as the preseason player of the year and incoming Bowling Green freshman Austen Swankler has been tabbed the preseason rookie of the year.

The CCHA also announced the preseason all-conference team as selected by the eight head coaches of the conference.

2021-22 CCHA Preseason All-Conference Team

Forward: Julian Napravnik, Sr., Minnesota State

Forward: Nathan Smith, Jr., Minnesota State

Forward: Joseph Nardi, Sr., Northern Michigan

Defense: Akito Hirose, So., Minnesota State

Defense: Colin Swoyer, Sr., Michigan Tech

Goaltender: Dryden McKay, Sr., Minnesota State