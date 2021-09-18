New Ed Robson Arena on Colorado College campus officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

A project in the making for five years became a reality on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony for Ed Robson Arena and the Mike and Barbara Yalich Student Services Center on the campus of Colorado College.

Former CC hockey player Ed Robson and Barbara Yalich joined Colorado College President L. Song Richardson, Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers and the president of CC’s Board of Trustees Jeff Keller in speaking to selected guests in front of Robson Arena.

Robson Arena will allow the CC hockey team to play its games on campus for the first time in the 83-year history of the program, while the Mike and Barbara Yalich Student Services Center, adjacent to the arena, houses the student wellness center, health services and counseling, the bookstore and mail center, as well as an art studio, café, and restaurant. The new student services center will honor the legacy and contributions of Yalich and her late husband Milo “Mike” Yalich, who captained the 1949-50 Tiger Hockey team to the NCAA national title.

“It is hard to put into words what this means for our campus and community,” Colorado College vice president and director of athletics Lesley Irvine said. “Ed Robson Arena will enhance our ability to compete, however, the opportunity to build community on campus and within the city is beyond exciting. This was a transformational day for Colorado College.”

The state-of-the-art arena maximizes the student-athlete experience and enhance the ability to recruit the best to Colorado College, while educating and training our Tigers to compete for and win conference and national championships. It houses 3,400-plus chair-back seats, locker room, film room, player’s lounge, staff offices, academic success area, sports medicine, and strength and performance center, providing a true home ice advantage for Tiger hockey.

The Ed Robson Arena is also part of the City for Champions project, which is targeted to increase local and state tourism and generously boost local economies. In addition, it will build upon the unique Olympic City USA brand that establishes Colorado Springs’ reputation as a regional sports, health and fitness hub for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.