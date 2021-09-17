Former Wisconsin standout Murray brought aboard as Notre Dame’s new volunteer assistant coaach

Notre Dame announced Friday the addition of Jordy Murray as the team’s volunteer assistant coach for the 2021-22 season.

“We’re excited to add Jordy to our staff as our new volunteer assistant coach,” Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson said in a statement. “Jordy has been one of the top development coaches in the state of Minnesota over the last several years. Many of our NHL alumni have unitized Jordy’s services in the offseason and they have spoken very highly of his ability as a development coach.

“With his heritage, playing background and passion to coach, Jordy will be an outstanding addition to our program.”

Murray was a forward with Wisconsin from 2008 to 2011, playing 119 games and notching 60 career points on 38 goals and 22 assists. He was part of Wisconsin’s run to the 2010 NCAA championship game. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Consumer Affairs.

He is the son of recently retired Western Michigan head coach Andy Murray.

Murray went on to play in the Swiss Elite League for six years (2011-17). He skated for Rapperswil-Jona, Lugano and the Langnau Tigers while in Switzerland, totaling 61 points on 26 goals and 35 assists in 167 career games.

Most recently Murray, who is also the owner of Murray Performance Training, served as the co-owner and the lead performance and on-ice development coach at Perfect World Hockey.

He earned a Master of Education Sport and Exercise Science from Minnesota and a Master of Science Kinesiology from Concordia-Chicago.