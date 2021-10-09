Boston College explodes early in a 5-1 victory over Holy Cross to take the IceBreaker Tournament trophy; No. 2 SCSU earns split with No. 1 Minnesota St.; MTU completes sweep of No. 13 Wisconsin

The 2021-22 edition of the Boston College men’s hockey team knows how to seize an opportunity.

The Eagles woke up Saturday knowing they did not control their destiny in the IceBreaker Tournament in Worcester, Mass. With predetermined matchups, the Eagles, who won in a shootout over Quinnipiac on Friday, would need those same Bobcats to keep Northeastern from winning in regulation in order to have a chance at taking the trophy.

Quinnipiac did one better, shutting out Northeastern, 3-0, in Saturday opener leaving the door open for Boston College to take the championship with a win.

The Eagles didn’t walk through the door, rather ran, scoring three goals on their first five shots en route to a 5-1 victory over Holy Cross to leave Worcester with the IceBreaker trophy.

It is the first of two IceBreaker Tournaments this season, the second coming next weekend in Duluth, Minn., featuring a completely different field.

Boston College senior captain Marc McLaughlin led the way scoring twice in the opening period. Goaltender Henry Wilder stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced to earn the victory.

The Eagles won the tournament despite being a shootout goal away from being eliminated prior to Saturday’s final game. Trailing 1-0 in Friday’s shootout against Quinnipiac, Eamon Powell forced sudden death with his goal in the third and final round. Casey Carreau won the shootout a round later, giving Boston College the extra tournament standings point over Quinnipiac, the difference in deciding the winner.

No. 2 St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota State 1

The second-ranked Huskies became the first team to slow down No. 1 Minnesota State, scoring twice early in the first period to earn a 3-1 victory over the Mavericks.

Minnesota State had previously swept then-No. 1 Massachusetts last weekend and then shutout the Huskies on Friday, 1-0.

But despite being frustrated a night earlier, the St. Cloud offense solved goaltender Dryden McKay not once but twice in the game’s opening seven minutes.

Nolan Walker opened the scoring at 3:20 before Mason Salquist doubled the lead at 6:46.

In the second, a late penalty to Minnesota State’s Lucas Sowder allowed Veeli Miettinen to score on the power play.

The Mavericks, no stranger to deficits having overcome a 3-0 hole last weekend against UMass, could only muster a late Reggie Lutz goal.

This is the fourth straight top-two opponent for Minnesota State and things won’t get easier. They’ll participate in the second IceBreaker in Duluth, opening against No. 11 Providence before facing either No. 3 Michigan or No. 5 Minnesota Duluth next Saturday.

Michigan Tech 5, No. 13 Wisconsin 1

The Michigan Tech Huskies are making their case for a spot in the USCHO.com poll after a 5-1 road win against No. 13 Wisconsin to complete the weekend sweep of the Badgers.

The Huskies outscored Wisconsin, 10-3, on the weekend series.

Parker Saretsky scored 1:21 into the 2nd for a 4-0 Michigan Tech lead. Brian Halonen and Nick Nardella assisted.

Michigan Tech never trailed on Saturday, silencing the Kohl Center crowd of 10,618 with three first period goals and two additional in the middle frame. Alec Broetzman notched a goal and an assist to pace the Michigan Tech offense.

Goaltender Blake Pietilla stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced for the victory.