CCHA suspends Northern Michigan’s Van Unen two games for head contact penalty against St. Thomas

The CCHA announced Sunday a two-game suspension for Northern Michigan sophomore defenseman Michael Van Unen.

The suspension is a result of Van Unen’s five-minute major penalty and game misconduct infraction for contact to the head, which occurred at the 18:25 mark of the first period in Northern Michigan’s home game on Saturday, Oct. 9 against St. Thomas.

After further league review, the CCHA has determined that the penalty will result in supplemental discipline.

The suspension will be effective for the next two NCAA games, which fall on Oct. 16 against Notre Dame and Oct. 22 against Bemidji State.