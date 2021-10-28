Defending Slaats Cup champion Adrian tabbed top team in NCHA women’s preseason coaches poll

Adrian and Trine battle in a game from the 2020-21 season (photo: Adrian College Athletics).

Adrian has again been picked by league coaches to place first in the upcoming NCHA regular season, according to the results of the coaches preseason poll.

The Bulldogs are seven-time defending regular-season champions and are coming off an undefeated campaign in which they went a near-perfect 20-0-1, topped by a victory in the Slaats Cup championship to close out the winter.

The team received eight first-place votes and 64 points total in the poll.

2021 NCHA Women’s Coaches Poll

1. Adrian: 64 (eight first-place votes)
2. Aurora: 50
T3. Lake Forest: 48 (one first-place vote)
T3. St. Norbert: 48
5. Concordia (Wis.): 42
6. Trine: 26
7. Marian: 24
8. Lawrence: 13
9. Finlandia: 12

