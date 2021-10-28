Adrian picked to repeat as NCHA regular-season champs in 2021 conference coaches poll

Peters Cup champions for the second consecutive season a year ago, Adrian has been picked by league coaches to place first in the upcoming NCHA regular season, according to the results of the coaches preseason poll.

The Bulldogs finished the 2020-21 campaign with a 16-6-1 record and went 8-0 in NCHA conference play to win the regular-season title.

2021 NCHA Men’s Coaches Poll

1. Adrian: 80 (eight first-place votes)

2. St. Norbert: 69 (one first-place vote)

3. MSOE: 62 (one first-place vote)

T4. Marian: 55

T4. Aurora: 55

6. Lake Forest: 38

7. Concordia (Wis.): 30

8. Lawrence: 28

9. Trine: 25

10. Finlandia: 9