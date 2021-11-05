Game Picks — D-III West

Week No. 2 is here for teams in the west region of NCAA Division III hockey. Among the featured matchups are a two-game set between St. Norbert and Augsburg. MSOE and Saint John’s will square off as well in a key game as well while NCHA foes Lake Forest and Aurora face off in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Below are a few of the matchups on tap for the weekend.

Nov. 5

St. Norbert at Augsburg

This is a great non-conference matchup between two of the top teams in the region. The Green Knights earned a split with Wisconsin-Stevens Point last week and showed they are ready to roll after not playing last season.

The Auggies are playing for the first time this season and it will be interesting to see how they handle their opening series of the year.

St. Norbert, 4-2; Augsburg, 3-2

Nov. 6

Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s

The Cardinals gear up for a key test against one of the WIAC’s best teams. They are eager to snap a three-game slide and will need to get their offense going to do it. Saint Mary’s has managed just four goals in its first three games.

The Blugolds have played just once and have yet to score. They were blanked 1-0 by Saint John’s. Look for that to change tonight.

UW-Eau Claire, 5-2

Wisconsin-Stevens Point at St. Scholastica

The Pointers are 1-1 and have scored seven goals and allowed eight in their first two games. Jordan Fader will be a key to success against the Saints. He leads the team with two goals and an assist. St. Scholastica, which is also 1-1, has to be at its best defensively to win. The Saints have given up 11 goals in two games.

UW-Stevens Point, 5-2

Nov. 6-7

MSOE at Saint John’s

The Johnnies are riding high after a big opening win over UW-Eau Claire last week. With Mac Berglove in goal, Saint John’s will not be an easy team to score on. But MSOE is no pushover as it plays its first game of the regular season. It returns two of its best players in Jack Nickels and Garrett Gintoli.

Saint John’s, 2-1

Nov. 7

Lake Forest at Aurora

The Spartans have one of the top goal scorers in the game. Simon Boyko ranks first in the NCHA in goals (5) and second in total points (6). Aurora has won its first three games and wants to keep its momentum rolling in the right in the direction.

The Foresters haven’t lost yet either. They are 2-0 on the year and have outscored the opposition 7-3. Look for this one to be decided late in the game.

Aurora, 4-3