USCHO BETTOR’S EDGE: No. 20 UMass Lowell pick of sportsbooks and USCHO staff vs. No. 17 NU; No. 1 SCSU, No. 2 Michigan and No. 7 Minnesota all heavy favs

Home ice meant a lot for the five games we handicapped last weekend as all five home teams claimed victory.

There weren’t many upsets with only UMass (+115) and Western Michigan (+135) only slight underdogs earning the victories, which translated to a $1966.67 cash out on a $100 bet (yours truly wishes I bet said parlay, as I was the only one of the 10 USCHO staff perfect in predictions).

This week, there are plenty of matchups between teams ranked in the top 20 of the USCHO.com poll, though many of them involve the bottom half.

That said, we are seeing more upsets that we did earlier in the season and a lot of that has to do with teams heading into their league slates. Among last week’s USCHO.com Top 20 teams, there were a total of 15 losses. Only six of the top 20 swept their series, and No. 1 St. Cloud State only claimed five points in the NCHC standings, needing overtime to beat Colorado College on Friday.

Despite all of the matchups featuring two ranked teams, there are some significant favorites. No. 2 Michigan (-255) tops that list, while No. 1 St. Cloud State (-250) and No. 6 Minnesota (-210) are all heavy money line favorites.

As usual, a disclaimer:

Understand, this is for entertainment purposes only. USCHO.com is not a licensed gambling platform and no money may be wagered through this site or any subsidiary of USCHO.

Enjoy and, if you bet, may you be successful.

* Games marked with asterisks indicates odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

No. 2 Michigan (-255) at No. 19 Penn State (+205)*

The Friday game between these two will be the back end of the doubleheader, so these odds published on Thursday evening could change. That said, Michigan isn’t surprisingly a heavy favorite given Penn State’s sweep a weekend ago at the hands of Ohio State.

The pair played just two games against one another a season ago, splitting, though Penn State won a wide-open 9-5 game in the series finale. Over the last nine, These two teams are an even, 4-4-1, with the majority of series two-game splits.

Jim Dan Ed Paula John Nate Chris Jack Matt Drew Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l HEA ECAC AHA CCHA NCHC B1G

No. 18 Ohio State (+170) at No. 6 Minnesota (-210)*

This game feels like one where Minnesota might be slightly higher a favorite than necessary. Ohio State is entering off a sweep while Minnesota dropped an OT decision last Friday to Wisconsin, though still took four-of-six Big Ten conference points from the Badgers.

It might be the fact that Minnesota has won the last six against the Buckeyes and holds and all-time series margin of 35-8-5, a lopsided margin that almost seems crazy unless one remembers the days when Ohio State struggled in the 80s and 90s.

Looking for a player to watch? How about Minnesota’s Sammy Walker who has registered 13 career points (3 goals, 10 assists) in 12 career games against the Buckeyes.

Jim Dan Ed Paula John Nate Chris Jack Matt Drew Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l HEA ECAC AHA CCHA NCHC B1G

No. 17 Northeastern (+115) at No. 20 UMass Lowell (-140)*

Despite Northeastern entering on a five-game win streak, UMass Lowell is the favorite at DraftKings and among the USCHO writers. Home ice plays a factor, where the River Hawks are 2-0-2 this season.

But Northeastern has been very strong of late, including in a 2-1 overtime win on Tuesday against Harvard.

A season ago, these two teams split their two-game series with each winning on the road. In fact, home ice hasn’t been overly friendly to the River Hawks in this series, going 1-6-2 against the Huskies in the last nine at the Tsongas Center.

Jim Dan Ed Paula John Nate Chris Jack Matt Drew Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l HEA ECAC AHA CCHA NCHC B1G

No. 11 Omaha (+200) at No. 1 St. Cloud State (-250)*

The nation’s top team avoided the curse of the USCHO.com poll, with St. Cloud State sweeping opponent Colorado College in the Huskies first weekend as number one. Things were hardly easy, though, need overtime against the Tigers in the series opener.

For Omaha, this is an opponent that produced a lot of trouble in the past. Over the last two seasons, the clubs split each series, two wins a piece. Prior to that St. Cloud State had won 10 games straight.

This begins a very difficult stretch for the No. 1 Huskies, as they’ll take on No. 11 Omaha, No. 9 Western Michigan and No. 7 North Dakota in two-game series over the next three weekends.

Jim Dan Ed Paula John Nate Chris Jack Matt Drew Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l HEA ECAC AHA CCHA NCHC B1G

No. 8 Western Michigan (-135) at No. 14 Denver (+110)*

In the closest of money line matchups this weekend, Western Michigan, coming off a split with Minnesota Duluth, travels to Denver.

The Pioneers are needing a pick me up, having not won since October 16. Last weekend’s sweep at the hands of North Dakota was the third straight series Denver was swept by the Fighting Hawks.

This pair has played some close games of late, including a 3-3 tie with a shootout win by Denver in their last meeting on December 19, 2020. In fact, over their last 11, these two teams are dead even at 5-5-1.

Jim Dan Ed Paula John Nate Chris Jack Matt Drew Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l HEA ECAC AHA CCHA NCHC B1G

Pick records to date (last week):

Jim Connelly – 18-7 (5-0)

Dan Rubin – 18-7 (4-1)

Chris Lerch – 16-9 (4-1)

Ed Trefzger – 15-10 (3-2)

Jack Hittinger – 15-10 (4-1)

Matthew Semisch – 15-10 (3-2)

Drew Claussen – 15-10 (2-3)

Paula Weston – 14-11 (3-2)

Nate Owen – 13-12 (2-3)

John Doyle – 12-13 (2-3)