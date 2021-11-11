D-III West Hockey Picks

Sitting in airport waiting for a flight out of town seems like a good time to make picks for the weekend ahead in the west region of NCAA Division III hockey.

There are a couple of interesting in-conference matchups, including Adrian’s two-game set with Marian, and some big non-conference games. Among them is a battle between Saint John’s and Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Without further delay, here are a few games to keep an eye on this weekend and the picks to go along with them.

Nov. 12

Saint John’s at Wisconsin-Stevens Point

The Johnnies have just one win and are playing on the road for the first time as they take on the Pointers. Lewis Crosby has been a spark for the offense, scoring three goals.

Nothing has come easy for the Pointers. They split their first four games and are hoping to take advantage of being on their home ice. Jordan Fader is playing well for the Pointers. He has a couple of goals and two assists as well.

Stevens Point, 2-1

MSOE vs Lake Forest

The Raiders have scored nine goals in two games and have shown they can be a dangerous team on offense. And Nick Stofcheck has come through with 32 saves He’ll be tested against the Foresters, who have scored three or more goals twice in their first three games. Josh Norman leads the team with two goals. This one is a huge home-and-home for both teams.

MSOE, 4-3; Lake Forest, 5-4

Nov 12-13

Adrian at Marian

Two of the top teams in the NCHA square off in an early-season showdown. The Bulldogs haven’t played a regular-season game since Halloween when they came away with a 4-3 win over Utica on the road.

Then again, the Sabres haven’t played since Oct. 30. Te thing to watch in this one is which team responds better to the extended layoff. Look for this series to be quite the battle both nights.

Marian, 3-2; Adrian 4-3

St. Olaf vs. St. Scholastica

The Saints have leaned on great goaltending so far in getting out to a 3-1 start. They have won two consecutive games and look to keep their momentum in this home-and-home series. Jack Bostedt will give St. Scholastica a chance to win. He’s made 94 saves already.

The Oles are trying to build some momentum. They have a quality win over Wisconsin–Eau Claire but have allowed four or more goals twice. That will have to change to prevail.

St. Scholastica, 5-2 and 4-3

Saint Mary’s at Concordia

It’s been a tough start to the year for the Cardinals, who have won just once in their first five outings. Playing on the road might not be the most ideal way to end a losing streak but Saint Mary’s can find a way if it can shore up things defensively. It has been outscored 19-9 this season.

The Cobbers haven’t had much better luck. They are winless in their last three and have scored 11 goals while allowing 11.

Concordia, 4-3, Saint Mary’s, 2-1

Nov. 13

Augsburg at Wisconsin-Eau Claire

The Auggies come in riding the high of a two-game sweep against St. Norbert. They outscored the Green Knights 7-2 and look to continue to cash in on their ability to put goals on the board, especially behind Gavin Holland, who already has four goals on the year.

The Blugolds got their offense going in a 4-1 win over Saint Mary’s last week and they hope to keep that going against the Auggies. Playing at home should help. This will be UW-Eau Claire’s first game on home ice this season.

Augsburg, 5-4

Gustavus at Wisconsin-River Falls

The Gusties are on a roll heading into this one. They have won their last two, including a shutout win over Wisconsin-Stout, and they’ll look to duplicate that defensive effort. The Gusties have used three different goaltenders while the offense has produced 11 goals.

The Falcons have been balanced offensively so far this season, with 11 different players getting on the scoresheet. That could be the difference.

UW-River Falls, 4-2