D-III East Hockey Picks – November 12, 2021

There has been great hockey played all over New England and while the marquee games have delivered so to have all of the other contests in terms of excitement and action across the board. First week of picks was alright and last week so some improvement to 8-1-1 (.850) which makes the overall record 15-5-2 (.727) for a good start on the season. There are more challenges with ranked teams playing again this week in conference play so no celebrations this early into the season. Here are the picks for this weekend:

Friday, November 12, 2021

University of New England v. Endicott

Another home-and-home series early in the CCC season that could show a lot about the expected contenders. While the Gulls split last weekend with Salve Regina, the Nor’easters took down Nichols twice to earn full points. Hard to take full points without a win on Friday which Endicott accomplishes at home – Endicott, 4-3

Norwich v. Skidmore

This game always provides some intrigue for the Cadets as the Thoroughbreds play them tough at home all the time. This is usually a one-goal game, but the Cadets use the empty-net goal to provide some cushion – Norwich, 3-1

Assumption v. St. Michael’s

The Purple Knights will need to show the rest of the NE-10 contenders who the real top team is and no better place to do it than on home-ice against the Greyhounds. Special teams are a key factor in deciding this one – St. Michael’s, 4-3

Plattsburgh v. Geneseo

The Cardinals visit the unfriendly confines of what should be a full-house for the Knights. Geneseo will look for an early statement win at home in the SUNYAC and the raucous crowd helps them deliver two big points – Geneseo, 5-3

Canton v. Anna Maria

The AmCats have been very competitive against all opponents so far this season and this one really comes down to the final 20 minutes where the home team ekes it out with a late power play goal to earn the win – Anna Maria, 4-3

Saturday, November 13, 2021

Plymouth State v. Massachusetts-Dartmouth

It is always difficult to play the Corsairs in their barn, but PSU has the size and type of game that can succeed there. This one goes back and forth before the visitors score the winner late in the third period or overtime – PSU, 3-2

Utica v. Stevenson

Despite the UCHC playing a full conference schedule last year, these teams never met due to COVID travel restrictions, and the playoff scenario never happened. Both teams are off to a good start, but the Pioneers just have too much firepower for the Mustangs – Utica, 5-4

Suffolk v. Curry

The Rams and Cal Wilcox can slow down anybody and will try against the offensive stars that Curry rolls out on each line. A fast start for the colonels gets interesting in the final period where the Rams fall just short – Curry, 4-3

Albertus Magnus v. King’s

The Falcons would like nothing better than to earn a road win and King’s is a place where they can get it done. This one is low scoring with the visitors scoring late and adding an empty-net goal for the win – Albertus Magnus, 3-1

Babson v. Massachusetts-Boston

No longer league travel partners that are scheduled in December, the Beavers visit the Beacons where they have had great success as the road team. Arvanitis & Company know how to win the close ones for coach Jamie Rice and keep the Beavers unbeaten in the NEHC – Babson, 3-2

It has been great to see the level of competitiveness for all teams coming out the pandemic and things should only get better as the season continues on – “Drop the Puck!”