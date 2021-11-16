Looking back at the weekend in D-III West Hockey

Garrett Hallford delivered the second hat trick of his career Saturday as he helped lift Trine to a 4-1 win over Concordia and a series sweep of the Falcons. Trine won the opener 4-2 the previous night.

Shane Brancato got the job done on defense as he made 19 saves. It’s his fourth win of the year.

The Thunder jumped in front 2-0 and never looked back against the Falcons as they skated to their third consecutive win.

In their five wins this season, they have scored four or more goals, including punching in five goals twice.

Bulldogs on a roll

Adrian picked up two wins over Marian over the weekend, finishing off the sweep with a 5-3 win Saturday after winning 6-2 on Friday.

The Bulldogs have now won their last three games.

A four-goal second period proved to be the difference for Adrian, which got two goals from Matus Spodniak.

Ryan Pitoscia had a big game as well, dishing out three assists. Rex Moe tallied a goal and an assist.

Cameron Gray stepped up in goal, making five saves late in the action to help Adrian seal the deal. He stopped 17 shots in all.

Adrian has yet to play a home game in the regular season. The Bulldogs have won three of four away from home.

Cobbers come through with sweep

Concordia completed its first weekend of MIAC play in impressive fashion, pulling off a two-game sweep of Saint Mary’s.

The Cobbers closed out the series Saturday with a 6-3 win after winning the opener 8-3.

Concordia scored the first five goals of the game in the finale and Jackson Nelson is unbeaten through four games after stopping 29 shots.

Six different players scored in the win, with Tanner Breidenbach scoring his second goal of the series in the win and Hanson O’Leary punched in the first goal of his career.

Auggies tough to score on

Augsburg did not allow a goal in its two weekend games, including in a 1-0 win over Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Saturday. They blanked Wisconsin-Stout 3-0 on Friday.

Jack Robbel recorded a shutout over the Blugolds in a battle of nationally ranked opponents, stopping 23 shots. It was his first shutout of the season and the second of his career. Fritz Belisle scored the lone goal as Augsburg continued its unbeaten start to the season. The Auggies are 4-0.

Oles earn split

St. Olaf came away with a split in its weekend MIAC series with St. Scholastica. The Oles scored twice in each of the first two periods to secure a 5-1 win in the finale Saturday.

Ashton Altmann tallied a goal and two assists while Troy Bowditch also scored and recorded one assist.

It was a bounce-back win for the Oles, who saw the Saints score the final four goals of Friday’s game to pick up a 5-2 win.

Thomas Lalonde stepped up in goal for St. Olaf as he made 34 saves. He picked up the second win of his career.

Wennberg paces Lumberjacks

Victor Wennberg came through with 29 saves and helped lift Northland to a 1-0 win over Hamline Saturday.

The win was the first of the year for the Northland goaltender, who helped the Lumberjacks improve to 2-2-1 on the season.

Daniel Chartrand scored the lone goal of the game as Northland ended a three-game winless streak.

Falcons bounce back

Wisconsin-River Falls notched a 3-1 win over Gustavus Saturday to recover from a loss to Hamline one night earlier.

The Falcons took 37 shots in all and got a goal and an assist from Vilho Saariluoma as well as two assists from Gibb Coady. The goal by Saariluoma was his second of the year.

Dylan Skinner continued his strong effort in goal. He earned his third win of the season after recording 20 saves against the Gusties.