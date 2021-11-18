D-III East Hockey Game Picks – November 18, 2021

It is a big and full weekend slate of games with all teams now officially playing meaningful games. Lots of interesting matchups to choose from including some great ranked opponents facing off against each other. Fell off a bit with last weekend’s picks that finished at 5-3-2 (.600) which makes the overall record 20-8-4 (.688) so looking for moving above that 70% threshold again this week. Here are the picks for this weekend that finds NESCAC added to the mix:

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Massachusetts- Dartmouth v. Fitchburg State

The Falcons have jumped to a quick start in conference play displaying both some offensive firepower and solid goaltending. At home it is hard to go against Brian McGrath who will make life difficult for Corsair forwards – FSU, 3-1

Friday, November 19, 2021

Massachusetts-Boston (15) v. Hobart (6)

Interesting look at momentum from two lenses – Beacons on a high after downing Babson while Hobart unhappy with loss at Cortland. This one is close, but Statesmen don’t drop two in a row – Hobart, 4-3

Williams v. Colby

The first NESCAC game that counts in the new arena, and it will be a great game with goals at a premium. The Ephs eke it out with an overtime goal to open the season – Williams, 2-1

St. Anselm v. Southern New Hampshire

The backyard brawl in Manchester, NH is always a hard fought game, but Nick Howard has been a difference maker in goal for the Hawks and makes one more save to down the Penmen – St. Anselm 4-3

Oswego v. Brockport

The current streak of five wins to open the season ties the 1980 record but to beat it, the Golden Eagles are going to have to beat a challenging Oswego team. There is a new record on the books – Brockport, 5-3

Manhattanville v. Stevenson

The Mustangs need to rebound from the loss to Utica and the Valiants are certainly not going to make it easy for them. Home team gets it done with a fast start and hanging on at the end – Stevenson, 4-3

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Plymouth State v. Worcester State

This one is more high-scoring than the panthers would like but a win is a win, and they will gladly take the two points that come with tough road win – PSU, 5-4

Wentworth v. Salve Regina

The Seahawks have started out well but should be wary of a talented Leopard squad still searching for its best hockey. An empty-net goal provides the final margin in a win – Salve Regina, 5-3

Rivier v. Morrisville

The Raiders overnight first road trip goes a lot like their learning experiences in their first season to date. After Friday night’s loss they bounce back to gain a split of the two-game series – Rivier, 4-3

Wesleyan v. Connecticut College

The Camels and Jim Ward would like nothing better to start the season with some positive results. Definitely a positive to knock off the still defending NESCAC champion Cardinals – Connecticut College, 3-1

Skidmore v. Babson (8)

Should be a four-point weekend for the Beavers who win a close one at home against a Skidmore team that always competes. Egan and Black lead the way for the home team – Babson, 3-2

Albertus Magnus v. Hamilton

First game jitters will be gone having played Amherst on Friday night but the newness to the season doesn’t have the Continentals running away from the Falcons. It’s a win but close – Hamilton, 4-2

There’s no just showing up and winning against anyone that wears a different color jersey. There are strong motivations for every team to get their game in the right direction as the weeks in the first half begin to dwindle – “Drop the Puck!”