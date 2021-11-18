Robert Morris celebrity hockey game generates momentum for ‘Hockey is the Goal’ campaign with eye on reinstating men’s, women’s teams

The RMU Celebrity Hockey Faceoff, the recent charity hockey game that featured RMU hockey alums facing off against Pittsburgh Penguins alums and Pittsburgh celebrities on November 7, was a great success.

The game featured a sold-out crowd at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, practice rink of the Penguins. The RMU alums won 12-11 in a game that featured a hat trick by former Penguins star Colby Armstrong, two goals by Jacob from “On The Bench,” and some physical play by former Pittsburgh Steelers football player Brett Keisel. Former U.S. Olympians Ryan Malone and Brianne McLaughlin also suited up in support of RMU hockey.

As a result, significant progress has been made in the “Hockey is the Goal” fundraising campaign to reinstate RMU Division I men’s and women’s hockey. The game, including ticket sales and the pre- and post-game online auctions, raised over $65,000. Additional donations have come in bringing the Hockey is the Goal campaign to $738,868 as of Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

“Growing up here, there was never a Division I college (hockey team), so you had to leave home,” Malone said. “That dream of playing college hockey at home was never realistic. The RMU program has succeeded with the men’s and women’s programs. It says it here in the (Penguins) practice rink, the kids are the future. So to give these kids a little hope and be able to dream to be around their family (for D-I college hockey) is something I think is very important and hopefully we can all come together and accomplish this great goal.”

“It was really cool to see that much support come out, and that’s a testament to what hockey means in this city,” added McLaughlin. “We’ve made a dent in this fundraising goal and we still have a lot of work to do and a month or so to go.”

Those looking to help are encouraged to donate or make a pledge via the Givecampus “Hockey is the Goal” page.

Limited season tickets are still available, and interested parties can fill out the online form.

There is still work to be done by the deadline of December 15 as the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation and Robert Morris University work towards the reinstatement of the Division I men’s and women’s hockey programs for 2022-23.

Fans can come to 31 Sports Bar & Grille in Bridgeville on Saturday, November 20, for “The Yinzer Cup: Bubble Hockey to Save RMU Hockey” to play bubble hockey against Malone and Olly & Jacob from “On the Bench” and watch the Penguins game. Proceeds will benefit the Hockey is the Goal campaign.

Fans can also come to the Pittsburgh College Hockey Thanksgiving Gathering next Wednesday, November 24 , at 5 p.m at the All Star Sports Bar & Grill in Robinson. Proceeds from all tabs will benefit the Hockey is the Goal campaign.

Please contact TJ Brown ([email protected]) or Logan Bittle ([email protected]) with any questions.