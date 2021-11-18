Former North Dakota, U.S. Olympic team captain Reichart passes away at 86

Former North Dakota hockey player and 1964 U.S. Olympic team captain Bill Reichart passed away on Nov. 12, 2021.

He was 86.

“North Dakota hockey is deeply saddened to hear the passing of Bill Reichart,” said Fighting Hawks coach Brad Berry in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Reichart family. Bill will always be remembered and honored within our program.”

Reichart was a forward for the Fighting Sioux from 1954 to 1957, serving as team captain as a senior. He still stands as one of just two players in program history to be named first-team All-American three times, joining his fellow teammate Bill Steenson with that honor.

He is the last player in program history to lead the team in both goals and points over three straight seasons while also holding the school record for the most points in a single game. Reichart scored seven goals and added two assists for a nine-point night against Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 29, 1954.

The Winnipeg native finished his UND career with 97 goals and 59 assists for 156 points in 85 career games.

Reichart was part of the inaugural North Dakota Athletics Hall of Fame class in 1975, which also included other UND athletics legends such as Fritz Pollard and Red Jarrett, becoming the first hockey player enshrined.

He became an American citizen in 1963 and chose to don the red, white and blue in international play. Reichart was named team captain of the 1964 USA Olympic Team in Innsbruck, leading the team in scoring with 10 points in eight games. He suited up alongside Herb Brooks, Warroad’s Billy and Roger Christian, and UND’s Don Ross and Tom Yurkovich at the games.

Reichart is survived by his wife, Betty, his three children, Renee Falzone (Michael), Wendy Caldwell (John) and Ron (Tracey), as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A moment of silence will be held at this Friday’s game against Minnesota Duluth in his memory.