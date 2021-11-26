UW-Superior’s Lopez continues to thrive as offensive threat

Chad Lopez finished last season tallying at least one point in five consecutive games, scoring six goals during that stretch, and that momentum has carried over into the 2021-22 campaign for the Wisconsin-Superior forward.

He has five goals this season and a total of nine points as he continues to play a key role for the Yellow Jackets, the reigning WIAC tournament champions.

“My coach and teammates have a lot of confidence in me,” Lopez said. “I’m also taking advantage of opportunities when they are there.”

Lopez said a change of position has helped set him up to be even a bigger goal scorer this year. He has scored seven or more goals in each of his first three seasons and the 2021 All-WIAC pick is well on his way to doing it again this year.

“Coach put me in the left wing position and that has allowed me to have a little more of an offensive mindset,” Lopez said.

Lopez developed a love for hockey at a young age. His family moved from San Diego to Denver when he was 3 or 4 years old and that’s when he first got into the sport.

“That’s where I found my passion and love for hockey,” Lopez said.

He moved to Texas at the age of 9 and continued to develop his game before playing hockey in the NAHL and the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

It was because of Artur Terchiyev, who he played with in Ontario, that he found his way to Superior.

“We wanted to keep playing together and we knew some guys that went to Superior,” Lopez said. “It was a really good fit and it’s been great having the opportunity to play a lot and help turn the program around.”

Lopez made an immediate impact at Superior, finishing with eight goals and nine assists in his first season. In fact, he and Terchiyev tied for second among freshman in the WIAC in scoring that season.

Lopez led the Yellow Jackets in assists as a sophomore (16) and also scored nine goals. He finished with seven goals last season.

He said having success in a town that embraces hockey has been special.

“It’s been unreal. I love the culture and environment, and the tradition here,” Lopez said. “Everyone loves hockey here, and you can always find a fan to chat with. It’s cool being a part of it.”

UW-Superior is 4-3 on the season and has outscored its opponents 27-17 on the year.

Lopez and Dylan Johnson are tied for the team-lead in goals, while Johnson has also dished out seven assists. A total of six players have scored at least two goals.

Three goaltenders have seen playing time, with Myles Hektor appearing in four games. He’s made 86 saves and won twice.

After winning its eighth WIAC title in program history last season, and its first since 2011, the Yellow Jackets are confident they can contend again this season.

“If we keep working hard, focus on doing the little things right, we’ll have a chance to win the WIAC again,” Lopez said.