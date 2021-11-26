Turkey day hangovers for top teams result in Lake State upsetting No. 1 Minnesota State, UNH knocking off No. 16 Harvard and Mercyhurst outlasting No. 17 Ohio State

It took less than 10 minutes for Lake Superior to take a 1-0 lead over the nation’s number one team, Minnesota State.

The 1-0 lead on a Louis Boudon goal might not have seemed like a big deal to anyone at Taffy Abel Arena on Friday, particularly given that it was the Lakers only shot of the frame.

But Ethan Langenegger was perfect for the entire night, stopping all 22 shots he faced and, despite being outshot 22-10, Lake Superior upsets No. 1 Minnesota State, 1-0.

Lake Superior’s penalty kill may have been the most critical part of the game, keeping the Mavericks off the board on four opportunities.

The most critical kill came in the closing minutes when Ryan Sandelin was whistled for tripping with 2:20 left, creating a six-on-four situation for much go the final two minutes. But the Lakers defense stood tall, earning the upset victory in CCHA play.

New Hampshire 1, No. 16 Harvard 0

The up-and-coming Wildcats, fresh off an overtime victory of defending national champion Massachusetts, played a near-perfect game, limiting the chances for a high-potent Harvard offense and scoring the game’s only goal on a turnover, earning a 1-0 victory over the Crimson.

Jackson Pierson’s unassisted breakaway goal with 10:23 remaining was the game’s only tally and the UNH defense locked down a Harvard offense that averaged more than four goals a game entering Friday.

Check out Pierson's breakaway goal from the third period!

Mike Robinson stopped all 27 shots he faced to earn the shutout and UNH killed three Harvard power plays, including on in the final two minutes when the Crimson pulled their goaltender for a two-man advantage.

Mercyhurst 5, No. 17 Ohio State 4

Noah Cane scored twice and goaltender Hank Johnson made 41 saves as Mercyhurst took a 2-1 lead into the third period, expanded it and then held on against the 17th-ranked Buckeyes, 5-4.

The Lakers trailed, 1-0, after a first period goal by Tate Singleton, but Kane scored twice sandwiched around a goal by Mickey Burns, the second of Kane’s tally coming early in the third.

One final interview with Coach Gotkin after a HUGE Laker win over No. 17 Ohio State!

After OSU’s Travis Treloar cut the score to 3-2, Austin Heidemann and Rylee St. Onge responded with two goals in 29 seconds to build a lead the couldn’t be overcome, despite two late goals by the Buckeyes.