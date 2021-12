After two Boston College games were postponed last month due to COVID-19 protocols, the makeup dates were announced Friday.

Notre Dame will host Boston College at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

In addition, BC will host Harvard at Kelley Rink at Conte Forum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.