D-III West Hockey Game Picks

Welcome to the last weekend of college hockey before Christmas. Time sure does fly when you are having fun and we have a handful of games on tap for the weekend, some of which I have made picks on. That includes a big non-conference game among nationally ranked teams as Adrian takes on Wilkes.

Dec. 10

Saint John’s (6-4-1) at Concordia (Wisc.) (1-8-2)

The Johnnies hit the road for a pair of non-conference games, starting with a battle against the Falcons. Nick Michel has een clutch for Saint John’s, scoring three game-wining goals, and he could be a difference maker in this one.

While the Johnnies have won their last four, the Falcons are stuck in a nine-game winless streak. They have shown that they can be competitive though, forging a tie with Stevens Point earlier this season.

Saint John’s, 4-2

Dec. 11

Saint John’s (6-4-1) at Lawrence (4-5-1)

Defense is often leaned upon a little more on the road, and the Johnnies should have that working for them as they wrap up the weekend. Goaltender Mac Berglove has saved nearly 94 percent of his shots and owns a 1.52 goals against average.

The Vikings will test the Johnnies. They have confidence after a big win over Aurora last weekend. Zack Olen has been on top of his game so far, tallying six goals and eight assists.

Saint John’s, 3-2

Adrian (9-1) at Wilkes (9-1)

Nine straight wins is the current streak for Adrian, which has scored six or more goals three times during that run.

Second-ranked Adrian has outscored its opponents 46-21, with Ty Enns and Rex Moe scoring six goals apiece.

The Bulldogs face a Wilkes team currently ranked ninth in the nation. The Colonels just lost their first game of the season. They have scored four or more goals in all but one of their wins and this will be another good test for the Bulldogs.

Adrian, 4-3

Dec. 10-11

Augsburg (7-1, 3-1) vs. Hamline (2-6, 0-2)

The fifth-ranked Auggies are one of the more well-balanced teams in the country, with Gavin Holland among the top goal scorers in the nation (7) and Jack Robbel boasting one of the best goals against averages (1.51). Augsburg will be tough to stop if it’s clicking on all cylinders.

The Pipers are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak and pick up their first MIAC win. They’ll need their best effort of the season to get that done.

Augsburg, 4-1 and 5-1

Trine (9-3, 4-2) at Aurora (9-1, 5-1)

Trine received a couple of votes in the last D-III poll and has won its last four games. The Thunder could make an even bigger impression this week when it battles No. 8 Aurora. Trine has scored 44 goals on the year. Bobby Price leads the way with seven goals.

The Spartans won their first nine games before a loss last week to Lawrence and want to remain a top 10 team. They have put up 50 goals on the year while allowing only 17 behind the goaltending of Josh Boyko, who has made 192 saves.

Aurora, 4-3; Trine, 3-2

Wisconsin-River Falls (6-3-1, 2-2) vs. Wisconsin Stout (3-7, 3-1)

UW-River Falls has a chance to take another step towards winning a conference crown. The Falcons have the current conference player of the week in Valentino Passarelli. The Falcons also boast the top defense in the WIAC, allowing just two goals per game, and that average is good enough for the 11th best in the nation.

UW-Stout has won three of four heading into this home-and-home series. A strong start will be key, especially offensively, to knock off the Falcons.

UW-River Falls, 5-3 and 4-2

Wisconsin-Eau Claire (4-7, 2-2) vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point (8-3-1, 3-1)

Always one of the best rivalries in the WIAC and this is one of those series where the records often don’t matter.

The Blugolds have dropped four of five but success this weekend would provide the team with a much-needed boost. Their certainly capable of getting the job done.

The Pointers come in ranked 14th in the country and have won two in a row. Eleven different players have scored at least two goals and that kind of balance could be the difference in this series.

UW-Stevens Point, 4-1; UW-Eau Claire, 4-3

Northland (2-7-1, 0-5) vs. Wisconsin-Superior (5-4, 3-2)

It’s been a tough road early on this season for the Lumberjacks, who have dropped their last five games. Things don’t get any easier against UW-Superior. Northland has to be able to get its offense going. It has managed more than a goal just once in its last five games.

The Yellowjackets are looking to use this weekend as a chance to stay in the mix for a WIAC title. They’ve shown how good they can be offensively and their ability to score should work in their favor this weekend.

UW-Superior, 5-2 and 4-1