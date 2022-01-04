COVID-19 protocols force Holy Cross-Maine women’s hockey series to move from Jan. 7-8 to Jan. 9-10

By
-

In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and out of an abundance of caution, the women’s series between Holy Cross and Maine originally set for Friday and Saturday, January 7-8, has been rescheduled for Sunday, January 9 at 5 p.m. and Monday, January 10 at 2 p.m. at Maine.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here