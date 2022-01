Two more men’s hockey series have been postponed this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Rensselaer men’s hockey team was slated to travel to Harvard and Dartmouth for ECAC Hockey games on Friday and Saturday nights, but the program is now paused for an undetermined amount of time.

In addition, Bentley’s home-and-home series against UMass Lowell, scheduled this week for Jan. 5 and 8, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

No makeup dates have been announced.